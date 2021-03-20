CM KCR's plan worked out this time: BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that BJP has put up a strong fight in the graduates MLC election and it respects the mandate given by the graduate voters.

In a statement released on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's game plan of crowding the election contest by ensuring multiple social influencers in the fray has certainly worked in his favour this time around. However, BJP feels it is an unethical attempt to confuse the electorate and split the BJP vote, he said.

As this was a limited electorate election, TRS could have its way, but BJP strongly believes that this will not work in mass-scale elections including corporations and Assembly segments, he added.

"Both our candidates N Ramchander Rao and G Premender Reddy have given their best. Especially, Ramchander Rao has given a very tough fight to the TRS candidate in all rounds and has lost the election squarely with a small margin," he said.

Claiming that the BJP has given a tough a fight, he said that TRS couldn't win both seats in the first preference vote and had to fight till the last round even for the second preference vote.

"Another remarkable outcome of this election is that the Congress party has been wiped out of the electoral ecosystem of Telangana and looks like it has quit even putting up a fight," he added. The future electoral battles in Telangana will be only between BJP and TRS party, and BJP is certain that people of Telangana will vote for change in the next elections, he added.