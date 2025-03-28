CM lobs water diversion bomb at farm houses of KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested that a fact finding committee be constituted with all political parties about the farm houses and diversion of canals during the previous BRS regime. The CM dared BRS MLA K T Rama Rao to face this fact finding committee alleging that both former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MLA Harish Rao diverted waters to their farmhouses from different projects.

Speaking on the Lagacherla issue in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy recalled how the previous government indulged in violence against locals during land acquisition for Mallanna sagar and other places. “The opposition is making unnecessary comments on land acquisition in Lagacherla. Everyone knows how they undertook steps for land acquisition for different projects. BRS government assaulted locals during land acquisition at Etigadda Kishtapur and Vemula Ghat. Congress held a dharna for more compensation to the displaced. The compensation for Mallanna Sagar victims was increased only after the Congress’ struggle,” he recalled.

He challenging the BRS leaders to face investigation into alleged misuse of power during their rule, as they had ensured their farm houses have plenty of water supply. “Isn’t it true that water was lifted to KCR’s farm house from Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir? Is it not true that Harish Rao owned a farmhouse near Ranganayaka Sagar? Is BRS ready for an investigation into this? If you are ready, we will constitute a fact-finding committee. Should we show evidence that the canals around the farmhouse were misused? Why are you still lying?” Revanth thundered.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is giving Rs 20 lakh to the victims of the land acquisition in Lagacharla and Rs 5 lakhs for the construction of Indiramma houses. “Isn’t it true that your former MLA instigated people to kill the officials to prevent the land acquisition in Lagacharla? You encouraged the killing of officials,” the CM alleged.

Earlier, KTR had urged the government to take into confidence the residents of Lagacherla before going ahead with the project. He demanded that due compensation be given to the affected farmers of the region. “What happened in Lagacherla in Revanth’s Kodangal? They say pharma means poison, then why would anyone want a factory in their village?” he had asked.