CM requests NITI Aayog for more funds to Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy requested NITI Aayog to consider increasing the State allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, allocate funds for developing infrastructure facilities in the health and education sector, and release the remaining funds totaling Rs1800 crore, related to the Backward Districts Development Grant in accordance with Section 94(2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

During the meeting with the NITI Aayog delegation here on Tuesday, he also sought help for technical assistance in the development of Musi River on par with the Sabarmati River front and Namami Gange through the PPP model, the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across Musi River Front and in preparing a roadmap for developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free urban growth hub in collaboration with the Union government.

The five-member delegation led by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery held a meeting with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and discussed key developmental issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the State. Revanth highlighted the State's developmental priorities and key areas that require special attention. NITI Aayog officials actively engaged in discussions to understand the specific needs of the State and explore avenues for comprehensive development.

The State government and NITI Aayog officials discussed the importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the State with a special focus on artificial intelligence, cyber security, and data sciences, the importance of harnessing solar energy, and the Centre's support. The meeting also focused on the establishment of the State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in the State under the State Support Mission, a Central Sector Scheme to strengthen the capacities of the States.

The meeting exemplified the spirit of cooperative federalism and the shared commitment to advancing the welfare and prosperity of the people.

The NITI Aayog requested for State’s participation in governing council meetings for better collaborations and achieving a shared vision. The CM assured constructive support and cooperation for all the initiatives of the policy-making apex body.