CM Revanth asks officials to set up a system at Command Control Center to deal with the emergency situation and also announce ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the deceased

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the deceased in the heavy rains.

The State Government would submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre and write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. The Chief Minister reviewed flood situation and relief operations in the heavy rains affected areas in the state on monday.

The Chief Minister gave specific instructions to the authorities on heavy rains and relief operations.

Officials have been asked to remain vigilant in the areas where heavy rains are predicted. Ordered Collectors to set up a Call Centre in their respective districts.

Asked the officials to set up a system at Command Control Center to deal with the emergency situation. Provide training to 8 Police Battalions on par with NDRF for emergency services during heavy rains.

Compensation will be increased for the loss of Cattle, Goats and Sheep.

Write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to visit the flood affected areas in the state.

CM Revanth Reddy declared Rs 5 crore immediate assistance to the flood hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet.

The Police Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad have been asked to address traffic problems, if any, during heavy rains.

Take up repairs of the damaged roads due to heavy rains and resolve power cut problems on a priority.