CM Revanth asks V-Cs to drop all insignificant courses

Hyderabad: Emphasising that all universities in the state should adopt a student-centric approach , Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked Vice-Chancellors to cancel all insignificant courses in the universities and introduce advanced courses to meet the growing market demand and provide good employment opportunities to the students.

In a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all universities here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that students from the affluent families are joining the private universities by choosing courses which are on high demand in the market. Revanth Reddy said the poor students should also get such quality education in the government universities and compete with well trained students in private institutions. The CM asked the V-Cs to assign the administrative responsibilities to the Professors who are teaching unimportant courses. The universities should not be converted into rehabilitation centres for some professors, the CM noted.

When the Vice-Chancellors brought to the attention of the CM their problems, mainly the shortage of professors, buildings and other facilities in the institutions, Revanth Reddy said that the government is ready to allocate necessary funds for the improvement of education standards in the universities. He asked the Vice-Chancellors of all universities to hold a meet and discuss the common problems facing the universities with State Government Advisor K Keshava Rao and submit a report on the steps to be taken to the government.