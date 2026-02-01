CM Revanth back in Hyd

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spent the last day of his 21st century leadership certificate programme at Harvard University in America building bridges with various schools of the varsity, students and alumni, as well as other campuses, before returning to Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, during his last-day engagements, met several delegations and groups, posses of students from different schools of the varsity, as well as students and alumni from other campuses, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Columbia University.

Students and alumni spoke to Revanth Reddy about several issues, including leadership and success, economic growth and developmental models, sustainability and environmental concerns, focused welfare of farmers, women, and youth et al.

The Chief Minister shared his views, challenges, and the focal points of the recently unveiled “Telangana Rising 2047” Vision Document and the opportunities it will create for all stakeholders and their empowerment linkages.

When a group of students asked him to teach them “leadership and vision”, the Chief Minister wittingly remarked that it was best to let the illustrious teachers and professors of Harvard do the teaching, adding that he would not like to be an “impostor professor”.

Instead, he would prefer engaging two-way conversations, involving sharing and learning, he added.

Sharing his optimistic views on India’s future, especially with Telangana and Hyderabad leading and setting an example, Revanth Reddy exhorted students; especially those of Indian origin, to stay connected to come back and work in India and be brand ambassadors of Telangana Rising