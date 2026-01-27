CM Revanth begins leadership course at Harvard

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy commenced his executive education programme at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon (local time) with programme orientation and cohort introductions.

The course titled ‘Leadership in the 21st Century’ opened with a session on Analysing Authority and Leadership. Classes on Monday began early at 7 am, with participants engaging in case study analyses, large classroom sessions, and consultative group work as part of the intensive curriculum.

Meanwhile, the Boston region is facing a severe winter emergency following a powerful snowstorm named Fern. The storm has brought heavy snowfall exceeding two feet (24 inches) and plummeting temperatures below –20 degrees Celsius, significantly impacting the area.