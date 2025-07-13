CM Revanth emphasises coop federalism

Hyderabad: Politicians belonging to rival parties at the Centre and in the State may make their points with animosity. However, when it comes to bitter truths that cannot be sugar-coated, it is easier to reason with a top central official who is none other than the PM’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman.

Sensing this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has just poured out his ‘financial’ woes concerning the state before Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Prof. S Mahendra Dev and beseeched the latter to come to the rescue of the state.

In a meeting with the Chairman of PM Advisory Council in Hyderabad on Saturday, Revanth Reddy expressed serious concern over the increased burden of the payment of high interest rates on loans borrowed by the previous government. He underlined that it had become extremely difficult for the state to repay the loans at the cost of developmental works. The Chief Minister brought to the notice of the PM Advisory Council Chairman that almost all the income generated by the state was being spent only on the repayment of loans as well as the government's efforts to reduce the mounting high interest burden on the state exchequer.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that maintaining ties based on mutual respect between the Union Government and the State Governments was essential in the federal system.

That said, the country could not move forward without the development of the States, the Chief Minister highlighted, while briefing the PM Advisory Council Chairman about the fast pace development of Telangana State.

The Chief Minister also explained the initiatives taken by the state government to create good infrastructure in all Urban areas, including Hyderabad. Enhancing employment opportunities for the youth by providing platforms for skill development training and the plans envisaged for

industrial development as well as boost to the service sector were also discussed at the meeting. Revanth Reddy impressed upon Mahendra Dev the

importance of the construction of the Regional Ring

Road around Hyderabad and radial roads to connect the Ring Road.