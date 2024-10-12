CM Revanth extends dasara greetings to people

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Telangana people on the occasion of Dasara. The Chief Minister said that Dasara attained a special place in Telangana’s cultural lifestyle. “Dasara is being celebrated as ‘Vijayadashami’, a symbol of victory, across the country,” he said, while emphasising that the gathering of all family members to celebrate the festival is a testament to the unity of all Telangana communities.

Revanth Reddy reminded that it is important for the Telangana region to perform ‘shami puja’ and exchange ‘jammi’ leaves as gold in the Alai Balai on the festival day. He prayed to Goddess Durga for success in Telangana and for the people to live happily.