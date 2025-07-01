CM Revanth holds talks with CPI leaders

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy got into a huddle with State CPI leaders and discussed the winning prospects of the Congress and CPI alliance in the upcoming Local Body elections.

State CPI secretary John Wesly, MLA K Sambasiva Rao and party state leaders met the Chief minister at the latter’s residence here on Monday. During the meeting, the CM explained the Congress strategy to win majority local bodies by continuing the alliance with CPI which had supported the ruling party in the Assembly elections.

The combined fight in the local body polls and the winning prospects of the Congress and CPI was the main agenda in the meeting, leaders said. The CPI leaders brought various public problems including Gram Panchayat workers, Anganwadi workers, RTC to the attention of the Chief Minister. The CM assured that the government will address all the issues.