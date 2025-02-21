CM Revanth Inaugurates First-of-Its-Kind Mahila Samaikya Petrol Bunk in Narayanpet

Mahabubnagar : Telangana Chief Minister Enmula Revanth Reddy on Friday inaugurated the Mahila Samaikya Petrol Bunk, a first-of-its-kind petrol pump exclusively run by women self-help groups (SHGs), at Singaram X Road in Narayanpet district. Established at a cost of ₹1.30 crore, the initiative aims to empower women economically by providing them with business ownership opportunities.

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to women’s financial independence, announcing plans to set up similar petrol pumps in every district by allocating necessary land. He highlighted that economically self-reliant women can uplift their families and invest in their children's future.

Under the Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) scheme, the government is also enabling women to manage 600 RTC buses and is setting up 1,000 MW solar power parks to facilitate women’s entrepreneurship. Additionally, the state is introducing a uniform dress code for Women’s Federation members, allocating ₹1,000 crore for distributing two high-quality sarees per member.

To further support women’s businesses, a ₹1,000 crore world-class marketplace is being developed in Shilparamam, Hyderabad, to help market self-help group products at the corporate level.

The event was attended by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, and other officials.