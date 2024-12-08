CM Revanth inaugurates Udaya Samudram LIP

Brahmana Vellemla (Nalgonda) : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Project pylon on Saturday at Brahmana Vellemla in Narketpally Mandal, Nalgonda. The project aims to provide irrigation water for 1,00,000 acres across the constituencies of Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Munugode, and Thungathurthi. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister performed rituals at the Brahmana Vellemla balancing reservoir.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 674.67 crore, has already incurred an expenditure of Rs 469 crore. Most of the primary works under the scheme have been completed, with only the balancing network works pending.

Notably, the State government is taking measures to expedite these works on a war footing. In the first phase, irrigation water will be supplied to 50,000 acres through the Brahmana Vellemla balancing reservoir. The project will benefit 1,00,000 acres of agricultural land across the mandals of Narketpally, Nalgonda, Chityala, Munugodu, Ramannapet, Kattangur, and Shaligouraram in Nalgonda district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with MPs Kundur Jayaveer Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and MLAs Vemula Veeresham, Rajagopal Reddy, Balu Nayak, and others participated in the event.