CM Revanth keen on another 6 months for Rao as CS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to urge the Centre for a six-month extension of K Ramakrishna Rao as the Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet many Central officials, ministers, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later this week. He is likely to appraise the PM of the compelling need for more IAS and IPS officers in Telangana.

The state government wants to have Ramakrishna Rao, who is due to retire from service on August 31, in the top administrative post for at least another six months. This is especially to make use of his proven expertise in addressing the financial challenges that the state stares at in the current financial year.

Sources said that Reddy would request Modi to extend Rao’s service for his dexterity in handling financial issues, which could be useful in overcoming the economic constraints.

As many bifurcation issues are pending for a long time, sources said that the Chief Secretary was looking after the affairs of the division of assets and payment of dues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ramakrishna Rao has established cordial relations with some central authorities, which can come in handy in resolving pending bifurcation issues.

Sources said that the state government is intending to make use of Rao’s experience in streamlining the administration from the Secretariat to the village level.