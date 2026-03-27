CM Revanth orders expansion of MMTS network

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to strengthen Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services within the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad to meet growing transport needs. During a review at the Legislative Council hall on Thursday, the Chief Minister enquired about the declining number of passengers utilizing the network in recent times. He directed officials to increase train frequency during peak office hours and ensure strict punctuality.

When authorities highlighted the lack of direct RTC bus connectivity to stations situated away from main roads, Revanth Reddy directed them to explore the feasibility of operating mini-buses to facilitate seamless last-mile connectivity. He also instructed officials to provide essential amenities at all MMTS stations, noting that commuters will only opt for these services if high-quality facilities are available.

Reviewing financial aspects, the Chief Minister suggested enhancing self-generated revenue sources to sustain the network.