MLA Satyam seeks irrigation funds, submergence status for Narayanapur

Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam urged the State government to allocate funds for key development works in his constituency, raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking during the session, the legislator stressed the need for early completion of the Kondagattu Lift Irrigation project to address drinking water shortages affecting the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, JNTU College and surrounding villages. He noted that the delay in the project had been causing persistent hardship to residents and pilgrims alike.

The MLA also demanded that Narayanapur be officially declared a submergence village, highlighting safety concerns faced by residents due to frequent encounters with snakes and other poisonous creatures. He called for adequate compensation to be provided to affected families. In addition, he pressed for the completion of the Narayanapur right canal and strengthening of the reservoir bund to ensure long-term safety and water management.

Further, Satyam requested funds for the repair of severely damaged roads in Mothe Rangasaipalli and Rudraram villages of Ramadugu mandal, stating that poor road conditions were affecting daily life and connectivity in the region.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to address these issues and expedite pending works to improve infrastructure and living conditions in the constituency.