Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Just In
CM Revanth prods officials to set ball rolling for local body polls
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to speed up the official process for holding the local body elections, including the...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to speed up the official process for holding the local body elections, including the finalisation of the BC quota in the polls. He inquired about the challenges to begin the process for local body elections.
Officials briefed the CM that the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to receive the new voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). When he asked about the time requirement to receive the voter list, officials said that the ECI had already sent the list to two States.
Telangana, along with six other States, will receive the list in a week. Reddy asked officials to start the election process soon after the voter list was received and suggested preparing the voter list for the respective local bodies in a week. The CM also directed the BC Commission to submit its report on BC quota in local body elections to the government within a specified period.