CM Revanth prods officials to set ball rolling for local body polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to speed up the official process for holding the local body elections, including the finalisation of the BC quota in the polls. He inquired about the challenges to begin the process for local body elections.

Officials briefed the CM that the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to receive the new voter list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). When he asked about the time requirement to receive the voter list, officials said that the ECI had already sent the list to two States.

Telangana, along with six other States, will receive the list in a week. Reddy asked officials to start the election process soon after the voter list was received and suggested preparing the voter list for the respective local bodies in a week. The CM also directed the BC Commission to submit its report on BC quota in local body elections to the government within a specified period.