CM Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP Ministers of Shielding BRS Leaders from Legal Action

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay of obstructing legal proceedings against BRS leaders, including party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, and T. Harish Rao, over alleged corruption. He claimed that the BJP and BRS had a covert understanding, which was preventing action against the former ruling party.

Speaking at public meetings in Nizamabad, Mancherial, and Karimnagar during the MLC election campaign, Mr. Reddy alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intervened whenever cases were filed against BRS leaders, taking away crucial documents. He cited examples such as the phone tapping case and the Formula E-race case, questioning why the ED had not arrested K.T. Rama Rao despite seizing files related to these investigations, including the alleged sheep distribution scam.

The Chief Minister further challenged Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Sanjay to pressurise the Central government to extradite former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and another accused, Shravan Rao, both of whom are in the United States. “It has been several months since a request for extradition was sent to the Centre. Why are Kishan Reddy and Sanjay not following it up? Is this not proof of the BRS-BJP nexus?” he asked, criticising Mr. Sanjay for questioning the delay in arrests.

Addressing BJP leaders, he asserted, “As the Union Minister of State for Home, bring the main accused to India, and I will show you the results you expect.”

Mr. Reddy also accused Mr. Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender of hindering key infrastructure projects in Telangana. He alleged that the BJP-led Centre was delaying approvals for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, preventing the state government from securing loans for the project. Additionally, he accused Mr. Rajender of inciting opposition to land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

“Do they not want development in Hyderabad and Telangana?” he questioned, criticising BJP leaders for supporting projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Namami Gange, and Yamuna cleaning in Delhi, while denying funds for the Musi River Front project in Hyderabad.

On the BRS’s absence in the MLC elections, Mr. Reddy asserted that it was yet another indication of their tacit alliance with the BJP, similar to their alleged cooperation during the parliamentary elections.