CM Revanth Reddy addresses concerns on Bharat Future City, says it is to benefit future generations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has publicly condemned what he describes as the politicisation of the Bharat Future City initiative. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and the Green Field Radial Road-1 in Mirkhanpet, Rangareddy district, Reddy expressed frustration at the misinformation surrounding the project, particularly allegations regarding his own land ownership in the area.

In his address, CM Reddy underlined that Future City is designed for the benefit of future generations, drawing parallels with historical precedents such as Hi-Tech City, Shamshabad Airport, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He emphasised the importance of laying foundations for the future, citing the need to learn from developments initiated by former leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Reddy remarked, "How many more years will we continue to look to foreign countries? Give us ten years, and we will create a city that will make New York forget the standard of living it has set."

Reddy went on to highlight the long-term vision for Bharat Future City, which he claims will include a dry port linked to the Machilipatnam Greenfield Highway and a proposed bullet train connection from Future City to Amaravati. Additionally, he confirmed plans for underground power lines within the city.

“Our objective is to attract Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City over the next decade. The government is committed to making this vision a reality,” Reddy stated. He urged local residents to cooperate with the government to overcome any minor issues, promising immediate assistance from officials.

Furthermore, Reddy pledged that by December 2026, the Singareni Corporate Office would be constructed on ten acres allocated for this purpose. He assured attendees that he and his administration will hope to foster investment and business activities within Future City, reaffirming their dedication to solving residents' concerns.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Sridhar Babu, other ministers, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairmen, and senior officials.