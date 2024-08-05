CM Revanth Reddy arrives in New York

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who embarked on a 10-day tour covering USA and South Korea as part of getting investments to the State, was welcomed with warmth by Telugu diaspora after he landed in New York.

The CM was accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials from State. The team is eager to kickstart 10 days of meetings, discussions, and deliberations with top government and business leaders in the USA and South Korea.

“The important city of New York is the right place to embark on a journey for getting investment to our State. It’s truly touching the way our Telugu brothers and sisters welcomed me with warmth and love. Here’s one dream that unites us all, which is the continued development and greater growth of Telangana and Hyderabad,” the CM said in his message.