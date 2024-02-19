CM Revanth Reddy assures full protection and development of Waqf properties

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to protect and develop Waqf properties in Telangana.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with a delegation led by Advisor to Governor (SC, ST, BC, and Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday evening.

The delegation included newly elected Chairman of Waqf Board Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, Waqf Board members Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Sabri, Malik Motasim Khan, Syed Abul Fateh Bandagi Pasha Quadri, Moulana Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, Z H Javeed, and others.

After the meeting, Shabbir Ali informed the media that the CM had directed the Waqf Board to conduct a detailed meeting to study, examine, and analyse the issues concerning Waqf properties. The meeting should list all the problems along with possible solutions. The Waqf Board was also asked to prepare a list of officials and departments, like the Revenue and Finance Departments or the Advocate General, who needed to be involved in resolving these issues.

"The CM has promised to conduct a detailed meeting on Waqf issues by calling officials from all relevant departments once the Waqf Board has completed its exercise. This way, identified problems can be resolved without any delays or hurdles," he said.

Shabbir Ali said that the Chief Minister was serious about protecting and developing Waqf properties. The CM does not want any casual approach in dealing with these issues, which remained unresolved under previous governments.

The present Congress government would take all measures for the empowerment of minorities and would not tolerate any injustice towards them. As promised in the Congress manifesto, he assured that the Waqf Board would be granted the necessary powers, support, and funds to ensure it performs its duties without any obstacles.

“Despite political differences with the MIM, Revanth Reddy approved their request for development funds. When they asked for Rs 125 crore, he granted Rs 200 crore for various works. The CM is looking for practical solutions to existing problems rather than having a casual approach,” Shabbir Ali said.

Shabbir Ali said that he would soon convene a meeting with the top officials in the Secretariat as a follow-up to the directions the CM gave on the issue of Waqf properties.

Protection of Waqf lands has remained one of the major poll promises of Revanth Reddy. While releasing the 'Minority Declaration' during the run-up to the polls on November 9, he expressed concern over shrinking Waqf properties. Revanth pointed out on the occasion that the Waqf lands, which accounted for more than 70,000 acres at the time of Telangana’s formation, have shrunk to around 4,000 to 5,000 acres now. “A new law will be made for the protection of the Waqf lands. We shall set an example in this direction, which will be adopted at the national level after Congress comes to power in 2024 at the Centre,” Revanth assured amidst the presence of national leaders.