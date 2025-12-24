CM Revanth Reddy assures of funding for villages development

In a recent event held in the Kodangal constituency, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a significant initiative aimed at empowering local governance. A felicitation ceremony for newly elected Sarpanches saw Reddy reveal that funds will be provided directly to Sarpanches for the development of villages, marking a shift towards decentralised financial support.

The Chief Minister declared that large villages would receive ₹10 lakhs and smaller villages ₹5 lakhs under the newly introduced Special Development Fund for Sarpanches. Importantly, Reddy emphasised that these funds would be disbursed without the involvement of ministers, MLAs, or MPs, ensuring a more straightforward approach to village development.

"Your support has brought me to this position. Since 2009, you have carried me on your shoulders. I will transform Kodangal into a model for the entire country," Reddy stated. He also highlighted the importance of village prosperity for national growth, asserting, "The country will prosper only if the villages prosper."

During his address, the Chief Minister called for a united effort among Sarpanches, urging them to work collaboratively for the development of their communities, free from party politics and rivalries. He encouraged Sarpanches to strive for the highest quality of services for their constituents, reinforcing that village development should transcend political affiliations.

In addition to the funding initiative, Reddy announced that all eligible residents in the villages would also receive ration cards, further underscoring the government's commitment to the welfare of rural communities.