CM Revanth Reddy Attends Public Administration Victory Celebrations at HMDA Grounds

Hyderabad: The public administration victory celebrations were held today at the HMDA Grounds, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participating in the event. The festivities highlighted the achievements of various government initiatives.





Live: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy participates in the Praja Palana - Praja Vijayotsavalu at HMDA Grounds https://t.co/QxiyzXxgaP — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 5, 2024

The celebrations were organized under the guidance of the Transport Department, which also set up stalls showcasing its projects and services. CM Revanth Reddy took the opportunity to visit these stalls, interacting with officials and gaining insights into the department's efforts.

Today's event aimed to celebrate the progress made in public administration and provide a platform for citizens to learn about government initiatives. Further activities are expected to follow, promoting community engagement and government transparency.