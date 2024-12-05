  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Attends Public Administration Victory Celebrations at HMDA Grounds

CM Revanth Reddy Attends Public Administration Victory Celebrations at HMDA Grounds
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The public administration victory celebrations were held today at the HMDA Grounds, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy...

Hyderabad: The public administration victory celebrations were held today at the HMDA Grounds, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participating in the event. The festivities highlighted the achievements of various government initiatives.


The celebrations were organized under the guidance of the Transport Department, which also set up stalls showcasing its projects and services. CM Revanth Reddy took the opportunity to visit these stalls, interacting with officials and gaining insights into the department's efforts.

Today's event aimed to celebrate the progress made in public administration and provide a platform for citizens to learn about government initiatives. Further activities are expected to follow, promoting community engagement and government transparency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick