CM Revanth Reddy backs idea of planting toddy palm trees along roadside

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the planting of toddy palm trees along the roads in the city is under consideration and the government would take forward the idea.

Addressing the gathering of toddy tappers after distributing ‘Katamaiah Rakshana Kavacham’ safety kits to members of Gouda community at an event organised in Abdullapurmet on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said that the State government will support the idea of planting the palm trees in government lands. And all the necessary steps would be taken to plant the trees abutting roads and on lake bunds. He said the necessary instructions would be given to the concerned departments, particularly irrigation, for taking forward the idea.

Reaffirming that the present government was committed to backing the caste-based workers in the State, the CM emphasised the government’s support for cultivating palm trees on government lands as part of Vanamahotsavam celebrations. He also instructed Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to oversee the steps initiated in this direction.

The CM also asked IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to coordinate with the irrigation department for planting trees along ponds and canals. He also reiterated the State government’s commitment to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the toddy tappers community.

He urged the families to prioritise education for their children, who could become future leaders and lawmakers.