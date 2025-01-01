Live
CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Change and Progress in Telangana Governance
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed MLAs and MLCs, emphasized the importance of change and progress under the state's administration. He urged party leaders and representatives to align with the evolving political landscape, stating, "I have changed, and it is now time for everyone to change as well."
The Chief Minister's remarks came during a crucial meeting where he highlighted the need for elected representatives to stay connected with the people and ensure their active participation in the ongoing governance process. "There will be a progress report for every MLA," CM Revanth Reddy assured, stressing the significance of transparency and accountability in leadership.
He further added that his administration had been committed to integrity and efficiency, noting that no wrong had been done in the past year of governance. This declaration reinforced his promise of good governance, marking his tenure as one of progress and positive change.
In addition, CM Revanth Reddy requested the ministerial team to provide party leaders with the opportunity to nominate individuals for key positions, particularly for Anganwadi dealers. He believes these nominations will help strengthen local leadership and ensure the welfare of communities.
With a focus on transparency, progress, and inclusivity, CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership continues to shape the future of Telangana, fostering an environment of accountability and citizen engagement.