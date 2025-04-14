CM Revanth Reddy calls for enhanced transparency in Prajavani initiative

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to implement more transparent procedures in the ongoing Prajavani programme, which has been running successfully across the state to resolve public grievances. He emphasised the need to link district-level Prajavani activities with the centralised dashboard being operated from Prajabhavan.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of the Prajavani initiative, held twice a week at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Prajabhavan. He reviewed the number of petitions submitted so far, those resolved, and the approach being adopted by officials in addressing the grievances.

Since its launch in December 2023, Prajavani has been conducted 117 times, during which 54,619 petitions have been filed. Of these, 68.4% — amounting to 37,384 petitions — have been resolved, officials informed the Chief Minister.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed that, in addition to details of submitted petitions, information regarding various government welfare schemes should be made transparently available online. He stressed the development of a portal that would enable the public to view the progress and beneficiaries of these schemes.

Officials explained that special desks have been set up for different departments within Prajavani, including a dedicated Pravasi Prajavani desk to address issues faced by citizens working abroad, particularly in Gulf countries. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a hassle-free experience for petitioners, including on-the-spot resolution for urgent cases and ambulance services during Prajavani days.

The Chief Minister also instructed that he be granted live access to the Prajavani dashboard, allowing him to monitor petitions and responses remotely, regardless of his location. He noted this would facilitate timely guidance to officials on matters requiring attention.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding personal data, instructing that a review be conducted to determine what information should remain confidential under existing laws. A committee of senior officials will be formed to draft guidelines accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Prajavani Nodal Officer Divya, and other senior officials from various departments.