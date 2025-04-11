CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Future-Ready Dry Port near Regional Ring Road

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to design a dry port that meets the anticipated logistical and infrastructure needs of the next 100 years. He emphasised that the port should be strategically located near the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) to enhance connectivity and industrial potential.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of national highway projects and RRR development in the state. He stated that the dry port must be developed with a long-term vision, serving as a vital trade and transport hub.

The discussions also touched upon the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Greenfield Highway, which gained momentum following the recent Telangana–Andhra Pradesh officials' meeting in Delhi. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had advised both states to give in-principle approval for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). CM Reddy urged officials to focus on this key corridor.

He also instructed that land acquisition for the northern stretch of the Regional Ring Road be completed at the earliest, and that the consultancy report for the southern stretch be finalised quickly. Further, he proposed the preparation of a new national highway project connecting Hyderabad to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, and that these proposals be submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Additionally, he called for the preparation of plans for a new highway from Hyderabad to Mancherial, and reviewed the challenges faced in land acquisition for existing projects. Officials noted that standing crops in certain areas were causing delays, and that NHAI was reluctant to compensate for crop losses.

CM Reddy directed officials to engage with farmers immediately, as the harvest season is nearing completion, to expedite land acquisition. He further instructed the state’s Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, to personally coordinate with district collectors and address any legal or technical issues that might arise.

He also stressed the need to focus on the development of radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the RRR, and the expansion of routes from the RRR to the Telangana state borders.

The review meeting was attended by CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and senior officials from the Roads and Buildings Department.

With these directives, CM Revanth Reddy is charting an ambitious roadmap to enhance Telangana’s transport infrastructure and regional connectivity, with an eye on future economic growth and logistics efficiency.