CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates 20 Years of Shanti Sarovar, Launches New Project

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Brahma Kumaris' Shanti Sarovar and launched a new community service project. The Shanti Sarovar event marked two decades of its work in promoting peace and spirituality. During the celebration, the Chief Minister praised the Brahma Kumaris for their efforts in building a more harmonious community.

The event included spiritual programs and cultural performances. The Chief Minister’s participation highlighted the government’s support for such positive initiatives.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, CM Revanth Reddy introduced a new community service project aimed at improving local living conditions. The project will focus on sanitation, education, and healthcare, especially in underserved areas. At the launch, the Chief Minister encouraged people to get involved and work together to make the project a success.

The new project will be rolled out in phases, starting with the areas that need the most help, and aims to address key community issues effectively.



