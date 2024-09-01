CM Revanth Reddy Commends Government Employees for Emergency Services Amid Heavy Rains

Live
Just In
Highlights
Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and flooding across the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has commended the relentless efforts of government employees
Despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and flooding across the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has commended the relentless efforts of government employees and staff who have been tirelessly working to provide essential services to the public.
Sharing a few photos of staff engaged in electricity restoration work, the Chief Minister highlighted their dedication. "Amid heavy rains, risking their lives among broken tree branches to bring light to the state, I commend the unwavering commitment of the electricity department employees and staff, as well as the police and municipal workers," Revanth Reddy posted on X.
