CM Revanth Reddy Condemns Attack on Archaka Rangarajan, Orders Strict Action

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his concern over the attack on Archaka Rangarajan and assured strict action against those responsible. The CM personally spoke to Rangarajan over the phone and inquired about his well-being.

During the conversation, Revanth Reddy questioned why the incident was not brought to his attention earlier and stated that such attacks would not be tolerated. He directed police and officials to take stringent measures against the culprits involved.

Following the CM’s instructions, the police have arrested five individuals in connection with the attack on Rangarajan. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice is served.