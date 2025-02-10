Live
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao Addresses Public Grievances in Prajavani Program.
- Palli Satish Reddy Appointed as Telangana Regional Transport Authority Member.
- Promise Day 2025: Strengthening Love with Meaningful Commitments
- Promise Day 2025: Date, Origin, Meaning, and Celebrations
- Resonance Gurukul Schools to Host "Reso Darpan" Annual Day Celebration
- IDA Deccan Branch for won 8 National Awards at 75th Indian Dental Conference
- Ritvi Shah Becomes The First Digital Creator From Gujarat To Attend New York Fashion Week
- CM Revanth Reddy Condemns Attack on Archaka Rangarajan, Orders Strict Action
- CM Revanth Reddy Orders Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transport in Telangana
- Massive Fire Rages in Hyderabad’s Old City Market for Over 18 Hours
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his concern over the attack on Archaka Rangarajan and assured strict action against those responsible. The CM personally spoke to Rangarajan over the phone and inquired about his well-being.
During the conversation, Revanth Reddy questioned why the incident was not brought to his attention earlier and stated that such attacks would not be tolerated. He directed police and officials to take stringent measures against the culprits involved.
Following the CM’s instructions, the police have arrested five individuals in connection with the attack on Rangarajan. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice is served.
