CM Revanth Reddy Condemns Attacks on Film Personalities' Homes, Calls for Strict Action

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the homes of prominent film personalities in the city. Taking a firm stance on maintaining law and order, he directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Commissioner of Police (CP) to act decisively to ensure public safety.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that no negligence in maintaining peace and security would be tolerated. Addressing the incident at Sandhya Theatre, he urged senior police officials to take strict action against those responsible and ensure accountability for police personnel who failed to respond appropriately during the incident.

"The safety and security of every individual, including those in the film industry, is a top priority. Immediate action must be taken to restore public confidence in the administration's ability to maintain law and order," the Chief Minister stated.

This directive follows growing concerns over rising incidents of violence in the city, with calls from various sectors urging the government to take swift measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.