CM Revanth Reddy defends Rythu Bharosa in assembly, promises funds for farmers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to task opposition leaders, criticizing their stance on the scheme.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to task opposition leaders, criticizing their stance on the scheme. He expressed that scrutinizing the misdeeds committed during the decade-long rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has become a particularly burdensome task.

Reiterating the government's commitment, CM Reddy assured that every promise made to the citizens of Telangana would be fulfilled. He announced that post-Sankranti, funds under the Rythu Bharosa initiative will be deposited directly into farmers' accounts.

Highlighting the inclusivity of the process, Reddy revealed plans to formulate the rules and regulations for the Rythu Bharosa scheme after gathering opinions from all political parties and opposition members. He stated that the Rythu Bharosa guidelines would be made public soon.

Reddy further elaborated on the previous Rythu Bandhu scheme implemented by the BRS government, emphasizing that it was intended as investment assistance for legitimate agricultural activities. He noted that the benefits of the earlier scheme primarily favored wealthier individuals, leaving many deserving farmers without adequate support. Citing data, CM Reddy pointed out that an alarming Rs. 22,606 crore was ostensibly allocated for uncultivated lands.

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy condemned the BRS government for enabling access to funds for layouts, Rajiv Road lands, Srisailam Highway, and other non-agricultural ventures rather than prioritizing genuine farmers' needs.

