CM Revanth Reddy directs continuous rescue efforts in SLBC tunnel incident

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to continue rescue operations in the SriSailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident. He has also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint a senior IAS officer to oversee the rescue operations on a continuous basis.

During a high-level review meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of the ongoing rescue efforts. Officials provided detailed updates on the measures undertaken so far.

Emphasising the need for a coordinated approach, Revanth Reddy ordered that expert committee recommendations be followed while securing necessary permissions from the central government to advance the rescue operation.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and senior officials from various departments overseeing the rescue efforts.