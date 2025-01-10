CM Revanth Reddy Directs Measures to Resolve Tribal Issues in Telangana

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take necessary steps to address the issues faced by tribal communities in the state. During a special meeting with tribal associations and public representatives at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the CM assured them of immediate action on their concerns.

Representatives of tribal associations highlighted several pressing issues, including education, employment opportunities, roads, transportation, agriculture, and drinking water. Responding to these, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring justice and development for tribal communities.

Directives Issued:

Komaram Bheem Celebrations: The CM instructed officials to officially observe Komaram Bheem’s birth and death anniversaries with due respect.

Indiramma Housing Scheme: Special quota-based allocation of houses in ITDA regions will be implemented.

Free Borewells and Solar Pumps: Under the Indira Jalaprabha initiative, free borewells will be provided. Solar pump sets will also be distributed free of cost to tribal farmers.

Drinking Water Solutions: Immediate steps will be taken to resolve water supply issues in tribal hamlets.

Memorial Park at Indravelli: The Indravelli Martyrs' Memorial will be developed into a memorial park, and housing will be sanctioned for martyrs' families.

Additional Initiatives:

Education in Tribal Languages: The CM directed officials to explore introducing primary education in the Gondi language and other native dialects.

Study Circle Facilities: A specialized study circle for tribal students will be set up with modern facilities.

Overseas Scholarships: Pending bills for overseas scholarships for tribal students will be cleared promptly.

Employment Opportunities: Recruitment for teaching and non-teaching posts in sanctioned B.Ed. colleges will begin immediately.

Focus on Heritage and Justice:

Cultural Preservation: A study will be conducted on building tribal cultural centers and providing funds for events like Keslapur Jathara.

Legal Relief: Efforts will be made to withdraw cases filed against tribal individuals during movements and protests.

The meeting was attended by Minister Dhanasari Seethakka, CM’s Advisor Ven Narender Reddy, MLA Vedma Bojju, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials. Tribal leaders, including Atram Sakku, Godam Ganesh, and several others, also participated in the discussions, presenting their demands and suggestions.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by tribal communities and ensuring their socio-economic development.