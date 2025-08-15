CM Revanth Reddy emphasises on transparency in development at Hyderabad property show

In a keynote address at the inauguration of the Hyderabad Property Show, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined his government's commitment to fostering a transparent and conducive environment for investment in the state.

During his speech, CM Reddy emphasised the need to dispel misconceptions and suspicions that can hinder development. He praised the organisers for hosting the event, which he described as essential for enlightening those who may be sceptical about the state's growth prospects.

“Both government policy and construction serve as vital growth engines for the development of the state," he remarked. The Chief Minister asserted that despite changes in leadership, the state has managed to remain competitive on the global stage without falling into what he termed "policy paralysis."

He acknowledged that differences of opinion among leaders might occasionally foster doubt and confusion, but reiterated the government's commitment to creating transparent policies that welcome and protect investments. "Our responsibility is not only to safeguard investments but to encourage profitability," CM Reddy stressed. He urged the real estate leaders in attendance to resist the political narratives that foster negativity, asserting that investments should be seen as opportunities rather than threats.

In addressing CREDAI administrators, CM Reddy signalled their importance in the state's investment landscape. "You are our first priority in terms of investment," he stated, reinforcing his position as a leader focused on the welfare of the middle class rather than on wealth accumulation. He conveyed that while he may not align with all requests put forth by developers, he remains open to supporting development efforts that are transparent and beneficial to the public.

The event underscored the government's aim to enhance confidence within the real estate sector and attract further investments, positioning Hyderabad as a dynamic hub for growth.