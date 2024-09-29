  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy, the father of the state’s Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy, the father of the state’s Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Chief Minister offered his prayers for the departed soul, hoping for peace and eternal rest. He extended deep sympathy to the grieving family members, conveying his support during this difficult time.

The CM's message reflects the profound respect and solidarity he holds for the family during their loss.

