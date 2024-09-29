Live
- Supreme Court to hear RG Kar College suo moto case on September 30
- Sri Lanka thrash NZ by innings and 154 runs; clinch 2-0 series win
- Tensions Rise in Siddipet District Following Assault on Minor Girl
- PDP's sympathies lie with terrorists, not nation: BJP slams party for halting poll campaign
- J&K: Massive operation on to trace terrorists after encounter in Kathua yesterday
- AP govt. disburses Rs. 569 crore for flood victims, to complete remaining tomorrow
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
- CM Revanth Reddy Pledges to Prioritize Women's Health and Empowerment
- BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
- Bihar flood situation critical amid heavy rain, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences Over the Demise of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy, the father of the state’s Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Nalamada Purushotham Reddy, the father of the state’s Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy.
The Chief Minister offered his prayers for the departed soul, hoping for peace and eternal rest. He extended deep sympathy to the grieving family members, conveying his support during this difficult time.
The CM's message reflects the profound respect and solidarity he holds for the family during their loss.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS