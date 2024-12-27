Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over the Demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister remarked that the nation has lost an exceptional leader with Dr. Singh's demise.
Highlighting Dr. Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape, the Chief Minister noted that it was during his tenure as Finance Minister that the country witnessed the initiation of economic reforms. He further praised Dr. Singh's extensive contributions to the nation as an economist, academic, Reserve Bank Governor, Rajya Sabha member, Opposition leader, and Prime Minister.
"Dr. Manmohan Singh provided invaluable service to the nation through his illustrious career. As Prime Minister for a decade, leading the UPA government, he spearheaded numerous innovative programs that brought significant progress to the country," Revanth Reddy stated.
The Chief Minister described Dr. Singh's passing as an irreplaceable loss and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He extended his deepest condolences to Dr. Singh's family during this difficult time.