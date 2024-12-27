CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over the Demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister remarked that the nation has lost an exceptional leader with Dr. Singh's demise.

Highlighting Dr. Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape, the Chief Minister noted that it was during his tenure as Finance Minister that the country witnessed the initiation of economic reforms. He further praised Dr. Singh's extensive contributions to the nation as an economist, academic, Reserve Bank Governor, Rajya Sabha member, Opposition leader, and Prime Minister.

One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformer, and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri #ManmohanSingh ji is no more.A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision making, Dr Singh is one of true architects of new India.He… pic.twitter.com/vPNCHsUc6q — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 26, 2024

"Dr. Manmohan Singh provided invaluable service to the nation through his illustrious career. As Prime Minister for a decade, leading the UPA government, he spearheaded numerous innovative programs that brought significant progress to the country," Revanth Reddy stated.

The Chief Minister described Dr. Singh's passing as an irreplaceable loss and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He extended his deepest condolences to Dr. Singh's family during this difficult time.