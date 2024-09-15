Live
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Engineers' Day
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Engineers' Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to engineers across the state. In his message, he expressed pride in celebrating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and irrigation expert Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, marking it as Engineers' Day.
The Chief Minister praised engineers for their invaluable contributions in various fields, highlighting their ability to solve challenges and introduce innovations that drive the state's progress. He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of engineers, emphasizing their pivotal role in the development of Telangana.
