CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on National Youth Day, Remembers Swami Vivekananda's Legacy

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the youth of the state. Reflecting on the visionary leader's contributions, the Chief Minister highlighted Swami Vivekananda's tireless efforts in shaping modern India.

Revanth Reddy recalled how Vivekananda’s teachings continue to inspire generations with their emphasis on self-confidence and perseverance. "Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy teaches us that self-confidence is the guiding force to achieve success. His message to remain focused and not give in to despair resonates deeply, urging every generation to strive for their goals," he said.

National Youth Day is celebrated annually to honor Vivekananda’s vision of empowering the youth and awakening their potential to build a stronger nation. The Chief Minister urged young men and women to draw inspiration from the great leader’s life and work towards realizing their aspirations with determination and discipline. The occasion serves as a reminder of the pivotal role youth play in national development, aligning with Vivekananda’s dream of a progressive and united India.