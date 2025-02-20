Live
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Medical Support to Young Man Suffering from Muscle Disorder
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stepped in to provide immediate medical assistance to Gulla Rakesh, a young man suffering from pseudo muscular dystrophy.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stepped in to provide immediate medical assistance to Gulla Rakesh, a young man suffering from pseudo muscular dystrophy. Moved by Rakesh’s plight, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that he receives necessary treatment free of cost. Additionally, Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to provide Rakesh with a mobility vehicle to aid his movement.
Following the Chief Minister’s orders, OSD Vemula Srinivasulu personally reached out to Rakesh’s family, assuring them of full support from the government. Hailing from Rangayya Palli village in Bheemadevarapalli mandal, Hanamkonda district, Rakesh has been battling the progressive muscle disorder for a long time. As the condition worsened, he recently lost the ability to walk. Doctors have recommended regular, expensive injections to improve his health, which his financially struggling family cannot afford.
After reading about Rakesh’s situation in the media, CM Revanth Reddy acted immediately to ensure he received the required medical aid. Expressing their gratitude, Rakesh’s parents, Gulla Sammayya and Lakshmi, thanked the Chief Minister for his prompt and compassionate response.