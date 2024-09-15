CM Revanth Reddy Extends Onam Greetings to Malayali Community

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his warm wishes to the Malayali community on the occasion of Onam. In his message, he emphasized the significance of Onam as a celebration of agriculture and culture, wishing for happiness and prosperity to fill the lives of all Malayali brothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister also expressed his hope that the festival brings renewed joy to families recovering from the Wayanad disaster, underscoring the spirit of resilience and unity that Onam symbolizes.