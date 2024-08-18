CM Revanth Reddy Honors Telangana Hero Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud

On the birth anniversary of Telangana's celebrated hero, Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic hero. In his message, the Chief Minister praised Sarvai Papanna as a Bahujan leader who championed the cause of the underprivileged, uniting them against royal tyranny. He praised Papanna’s legacy of governing Golconda with principles of political and social equality.





Revanth Reddy conveyed that the spirit of Sarvai Papanna continues to inspire the present government. He affirmed that the administration is dedicated to pursuing its goals with the same fighting spirit that defined Papanna’s efforts. The Chief Minister’s tribute upholds the values of equality and justice in the state’s governance.

Who is Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud?

Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, a Celebrated Telangana Folk Hero,

popularly known as “Papadu”. Emerging from modest beginnings in the early 18th century, Papanna became a crowd-loving freedom fighter for his daring exploits like Robin Hood.

Papanna led a stern rebellion against the Mughal rulers during Aurangzeb's reign. Employing guerrilla warfare tactics, he defended the rights of the poor and oppressed, establishing a stronghold that safeguarded their interests. His fearless leadership and unwavering commitment to justice earned him widespread respect and admiration.



Today, Papanna is honoured as a symbol of resistance and bravery. His legacy endures as a source of inspiration, embodying the spirit of courage and the struggle for freedom in Telangana’s rich history.

