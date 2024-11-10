Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Development Works in Ammapur
Palamuru : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the renowned Sri Kurumurthy Swamy Temple in Ammapur, Palamuru District. After offering prayers at the temple, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for several development initiatives aimed at enhancing the temple's facilities and surrounding areas.
During his visit, CM Reddy highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting local religious heritage while improving infrastructure for the benefit of pilgrims. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the temple becomes a hub for tourism and cultural activities, thereby benefiting both devotees and the local economy.
The development works announced by the Chief Minister include the construction of new facilities for devotees, improved access roads, and beautification of the temple surroundings. Additionally, plans for better accommodation options for pilgrims are also in the pipeline.