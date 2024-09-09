CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Indian Institute of Handloom Technology

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) today, marking a significant step towards the promotion and development of handloom technology in the state. The institute aims to provide advanced training and education in handloom techniques, ensuring the preservation of traditional weaving arts while integrating modern technology.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of the handloom sector in Telangana’s cultural heritage and economy. He highlighted the state government's commitment to supporting weavers and artisans through education and skill development, ensuring their livelihoods and the growth of the handloom industry.

The newly inaugurated institute is expected to play a pivotal role in empowering the handloom community and fostering innovation in the sector. Several government officials and industry experts were present at the event.