Live
- Three cases of cyber blackmail registered
- Traffic signals, congestion increase in Bengaluru
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Indian Institute of Handloom Technology
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) today, marking a significant step towards the promotion and development of handloom technology in the state.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) today, marking a significant step towards the promotion and development of handloom technology in the state. The institute aims to provide advanced training and education in handloom techniques, ensuring the preservation of traditional weaving arts while integrating modern technology.
During the inauguration, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of the handloom sector in Telangana’s cultural heritage and economy. He highlighted the state government's commitment to supporting weavers and artisans through education and skill development, ensuring their livelihoods and the growth of the handloom industry.
The newly inaugurated institute is expected to play a pivotal role in empowering the handloom community and fostering innovation in the sector. Several government officials and industry experts were present at the event.