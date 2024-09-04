CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Prestigious Intercontinental Cup 2024 Football Tournament

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially inaugurated the 4th edition of the prestigious Intercontinental Cup 2024 football tournament, which will feature teams from three countries—India, Mauritius, and Syria. The tournament is being held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, and the Chief Minister participated in the opening ceremony during the first match between India and Mauritius.

Expressing his happiness over the All India Football Federation's decision to host the tournament in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister welcomed the players on behalf of Telangana sports enthusiasts, especially the football fans of Hyderabad. He also reiterated his government's efforts to transform Hyderabad into the sports capital of the country. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the teams participating in the tournament.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with three matches scheduled between the teams. The first match between Mauritius and Syria is set for September 6, followed by the India vs. Syria match on September 9. The opening ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Sports Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy, All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey, and Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, along with other public representatives and officials.