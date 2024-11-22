CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Progress of Telangana Mother Statue Installation

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat today to review the ongoing work for the installation of the "Telangana Mother" statue. With the unveiling of the statue scheduled for December 9, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of the project and interacted with the workers involved.

During the visit, CM Reddy not only inspected the construction work but also engaged with the laborers on-site, inquiring about their well-being and ensuring that the project was progressing smoothly. He expressed confidence that the statue, once completed, would serve as a symbol of the state's pride and culture.

The Telangana Mother statue, which is set to be one of the prominent landmarks in the state, is a tribute to the state's identity and its rich cultural heritage. The unveiling event is expected to be a significant occasion in the state's history, drawing attention from across the region.

As the work on the statue's installation continues at a steady pace, the Chief Minister has emphasized the importance of completing the project on time, in keeping with the December 9 launch date.