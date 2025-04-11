CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Site for Jyotirao Phule’s Statue at Necklace Road

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Necklace Road - IMAX in Hyderabad on Friday to review a proposed site for the installation of a statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, several MLAs, and other officials.

After inspecting the site, the Chief Minister instructed officials to carry out a survey and submit a clear plan to ensure the project runs smoothly. He stressed that the design should reduce traffic issues and prevent any public inconvenience.

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy paid his respects to the statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Amberpet on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.