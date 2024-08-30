CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives for Yadagirigutta Development

Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued orders concerning the development of the Yadagirigutta temple. He directed the formation of a Yadagirigutta Temple Board, modelled after the TTD Board, to oversee the temple's management and development activities.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to provide details of all pending works related to the temple's development. He emphasised the need to expedite the gold plating of the temple's Rajagopuram, ensuring that this crucial task is completed swiftly.

These steps are part of the broader efforts to enhance the infrastructure and spiritual significance of Yadagirigutta, a key pilgrimage site in Telangana.