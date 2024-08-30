Live
- Cyberabad Police Recover 570 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs.1.50 Crore in 25 Days
- TRAI extends deadline for move aimed at curbing misuse of messaging services
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ to resume shooting soon, producer reveals
- 3 of family swept away in Gujarat floods, bodies recovered
- Tejashwi should press for caste survey in Congress-ruled states: JD-U
- PM Modi to visit Brunei and Singapore next week
- Chandrababu oversees Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident probe, seeks regular report
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high before release of GDP numbers
- Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi again, urges stringent anti-rape laws
- GST-Free Insurance May Soon Be a Reality
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives for Yadagirigutta Development
Highlights
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued orders concerning the development of the Yadagirigutta temple.
Hyderabad : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued orders concerning the development of the Yadagirigutta temple. He directed the formation of a Yadagirigutta Temple Board, modelled after the TTD Board, to oversee the temple's management and development activities.
The Chief Minister also instructed officials to provide details of all pending works related to the temple's development. He emphasised the need to expedite the gold plating of the temple's Rajagopuram, ensuring that this crucial task is completed swiftly.
These steps are part of the broader efforts to enhance the infrastructure and spiritual significance of Yadagirigutta, a key pilgrimage site in Telangana.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS