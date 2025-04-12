CM Revanth Reddy mourns death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah, extend condolences to kin

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the passing of Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, describing his death as a significant loss to society. The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Ramaiah's family and acknowledged the late environmentalist's belief that human survival is intrinsically linked to nature and the environment. He noted that the paths Ramaiah advocated serve as a vital guide for today’s youth and offered prayers for his soul to find eternal peace.









Likewise, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed his condolences, highlighting the sadness surrounding Ramaiah's demise. He praised Ramaiah's life message of "Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah," which encapsulates the essence of preserving trees as a heritage for future generations.





వనజీవి రామయ్య గారి మరణం బాధాకరం. "వృక్షో రక్షతి రక్షితః" అన్న ఆయన జీవన సందేశమే ఆయన జీవిత సారాంశం. చెట్లను మన వంశపారంపర్యంగా భావించి, వాటిని సంరక్షించడం ద్వారా మన భవిష్యత్తును కాపాడతామని చెప్పిన ఆయన, అసలైన పర్యావరణ యోధుడు.

ఆయన శ్రమ, త్యాగం వలన ఎన్నో వేల ఎకరాల అడవులు… pic.twitter.com/TEx3ohDqBb — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 12, 2025





Lokesh referred to Ramaiah as a true environmental warrior and emphasised that honouring his legacy means following the principles he championed. He too expressed deep sympathy for Ramaiah's family during this difficult time.