CM Revanth Reddy Orders Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transport in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken a firm stand against illegal sand transport, issuing strict orders to curb the activities of the sand mafia in the state.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken a firm stand against illegal sand transport, issuing strict orders to curb the activities of the sand mafia in the state. During a high-level review meeting with officials from the Mines and Geology Department, he directed immediate inspections at sand reaches and warned that anyone involved in illegal transport would face severe action, regardless of their position.
To strengthen enforcement, HYDRA (Hyderabad Detection and Response Agency) has been entrusted with monitoring illegal sand transport around Hyderabad. The CM also emphasized greater transparency and accountability in sand mining operations.
Directives from the CM:
Free Sand for Indiramma Housing Scheme
Sand will be provided free of cost to Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries.
Measures will be taken to ensure affordable sand prices for general consumers.
Strict Action Against Corrupt Officials
Any official found assisting illegal transport will face immediate suspension and legal consequences.
CM Revanth Reddy warned that if necessary, he would personally conduct surprise inspections.
Enhanced Monitoring and Enforcement
Special vigilance and enforcement teams will be deployed to track illegal sand mining.
Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in each district will be held responsible for preventing unlawful transport.
Advanced Security Measures at Sand Reaches
360-degree CCTV cameras and solar lighting will be installed at every sand reach.
Sand stockyards will have fencing, designated entry and exit points, and strict security protocols.
Regulated Sand Transport and Distribution
Only registered lorries will be authorized for sand transport, ensuring better tracking and control.
Sand booked online must be delivered to consumers within 48 hours from the nearest sand reach.
Consumer Protection & Online Booking Reforms
A dedicated grievance portal will be launched for customer complaints and immediate resolution.
Changes will be made to the online sand booking system, including revised booking hours to align with office timings.
Black Market Crackdown
Authorities will take strict measures to prevent sand hoarding and black-market sales.
Sand sales will be allowed only at government-fixed prices, with transport vehicles equipped with GPS tracking systems.
The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Mines Development Corporation Chairman Eravathri Anil, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath, and other senior officials.