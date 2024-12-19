CM Revanth Reddy Orders SIT Probe into ORR Tenders

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) tenders. The directive follows a request made by MLA Harish Rao.

Speaking about the decision, CM Revanth Reddy said, “We will discuss the guidelines and procedures for the investigation in the cabinet before proceeding. This step is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness.”

MLA Harish Rao, while responding to the decision, stated, “I did not personally request an investigation into the ORR tenders, but I welcome the Chief Minister’s initiative. A thorough inquiry will ensure accountability in the process.”

The SIT investigation is expected to uncover any irregularities in the tender allocation process. Further developments, including the outcomes of the cabinet discussions, are awaited.